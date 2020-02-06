Mercer Co. Schools will remain open, monitoring students and staff

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education is continuing to monitor the number of flu cases circulating the county. Right now, the BOE said absences are higher in some areas than in others and there are some schools where there are more cases.

The BOE reached out to the Mercer County Health Department for help. Their advice was to not close schools as long as there are enough teachers. Based on this recommendation, the BOE will continue to monitor the attendance of students and staff.

They will be cleaning with products that meet the EPA Efficacy Standards for hospital disinfectants, including aerosol disinfectant cleaner, hard surface disinfectant wipes, and disinfectant foggers.

The BOE also encourages all parents and guardians to keep their children home from school if they are showing symptoms of the flu. All incentive and reward programs have been suspended through the end of February. The BOE believed suspensions of these programs will benefit all students and hopefully help parents in making decisions as to whether or not to send their child to school.