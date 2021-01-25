Mercer County 911 remembers Tim Farley

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People say goodbye to a Mercer County legend, after 911 Director Tim Farley passed away over the weekend.

Tim Farley is remembered by those close to him as quiet, strong and hard-working. Acting Director, Robert Hoge, said Tim was quiet and kind, and always out to lend a hand.

“Tim was friends to a lot of people. And he was a big, tall, quiet kind of guy that would just look at you and not say a whole lot. And just a big, gentle giant,” said Hoge.

Farley wore many hats but his most well known; dad, husband, Fire Chief and 911 Director.

As Director of the Mercer County 911 for more than ten years, Farley was the go to for all emergency agencies.

“We’ve lost our emergency manager and a dedicated person. I’ve known Tim, I met him probably the first time back when he and Rick Blackwood was in the process of forming the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department,” said Hoge.

Hoge said Tim Farley was a great man who did a lot for his community. He said he has big shoes to fill, but Farley’s legacy will live on.