PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County School administrators addressed a potential threat towards a Mercer County middle school.

According to a Facebook post from Mercer County Public Schools, a potential threat was made by students towards PikeView Middle School. Once they were made aware of the threat, administrators and WV State Troopers located the students who allegedly made the threat.

The post stated that “immediate disciplinary action” was taken to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

The WV State Police continues to work alongside the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office while the investigation remains open.

