PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) in Princeton is back on ‘Code Red’ and needs animals to be adopted immediately.

According to MCAS on Facebook, all animals will cost a reduced price of $10. They’re currently housing small dogs, big dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. The reduced adoption fee will last through this week, August 29, 2023, through September 3, 2023.

This most recent code red status comes after more than 60 animals were adopted from the shelter amid possible euthanasia in July.

So, if you need a furry friend to cozy up to as sweater weather creeps closer, the Mercer County Animal Shelter is ready to help.