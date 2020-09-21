Mercer County Animal Shelter gets new transport van

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The careless acts of a person, lands helpless animals in the Mercer County Animal Shelter. Director Stacey Harman said on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 they received a large amount of animals.

“We did take in a hoarding case yesterday that had 84 animals,” Harman said.

Now, the Mercer County Animal Shelter is crowded, and out of resources. They are forced to transfer their rescues to another shelter. County Commissioner Bill Archer said the County Commissioners were able to fund and give a large van to the shelter.

“The animal shelter has an abundance of animals that are going to different parts of the country and they needed a larger van to haul some of the animals,” Archer said.

On any given month, the shelter transfers 50-100 animals to other parts of the country. This will make it easier for the shelter to find other temporary homes for all the animals they take in.

“So with the small van we were only able to fit like 10 or 15 animals and with the bigger van we can do up to 40 to 60,” Harman said.

Harman said she can always count on the commission to step in and help them when they need it.

“Normally I can ask for just about anything and they are always there to help me and they really seem to care about the shelter and what happens to it in the future,” Harman said.