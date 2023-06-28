PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Animal Shelter may have to make a difficult decision soon.

The shelter has reached ‘Code Red’ status and is sending out a final plea for adoptions before they have to make the choice to euthanize canines under their care.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is over maximum capacity for canines. Over seventy dogs occupy the shelter which is only meant to house around 50.

The shelter has made a final effort to send dogs to their ‘furever’ homes by dropping adoption prices. Adoption fees for dogs have dropped to thirty dollars and only fifteen dollars for cats.

“We are open for adoption to anyone. But animals are a lifelong commitment. Just because we are in code red does not mean adopting an animal just to turn around and return them,” said Stacey Harmen, the Shelter Director.

Dogs are not only in danger of over capacity, but the shelter has many cats and kittens looking for a home too. While the shelter is concerned about the number of animals still tehre, not all of the stories have a tragic ending.

A pit-mix named Savannah was adopted by a family who says it was love at first sight.

“We came here last week and when I saw Savannah, I knew she was coming home with me,” said Jackie Holleman, Savannah’s new dog dad.

Holleman has a word of advice to those looking for a pet.

“People are better off coming here and saving a dog’s life than going anywhere else.”

For those not able to adopt, donations are an option.

Animal beds, dog and cat food and monetary donations are always welcome.