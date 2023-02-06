PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County animal shelter is pleading to the community to adopt a dog and help alleviate overcrowding issues at the shelter.

The Shelter is currently in code red status which means the shelter may have to start euthanizing dogs that aren’t being adopted.

Director Stacey Harmon said spaying and neutering your pet is one way to make sure the shelter doesn’t end up with unwanted litters.

“That’s what leads to overpopulation but what we’re seeing is it’s hard to get into a vet, to get an appointment they’re several weeks if not months out,” said Harmon.

Harmon adds if the shelter has to euthanize an animal, they will make a last effort to get the dog adopted on social media for two to three days.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, visit the shelter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mercercountyanimalshelter/