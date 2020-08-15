Mercer County Board of Education resumes daycare transportation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — More and more students are registering for online learning,

meaning there is more room on buses for kids in Daycare.

In July, Mercer County Board of Education members suspended bus transportation to daycare centers in order to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Now, virtual education reduced the amount of students on buses.

Members of the board of Education, including data and information specialist Amy Harrison, felt they could accommodate transportation to daycare centers while still practicing social distancing guidelines.

“Our director of transportation and Dr. Akers looked at all the bus routes, reconfigured those that could be reconfigured and we even hired two new bus drivers,” said Harrison.

Students can now ride to their daycare from school as long as it is in the same district.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced on the buses.