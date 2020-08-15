Mercer County Board of Health adds two new members

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Daniel Wells and Robb Williams are the two newest additions to the Mercer County Health Department.

When the Mercer County Commission began the search for new members last week, they received almost a dozen nominations from various sources. But in the end, the decision was between three nominations out of Bluefield.

Current members of the health department conducted the interviews. And with the county being heavily affected by COVID-19, the current members wanted to get both men sworn in and started as soon as possible.

But, the rush to get the men sworn in didn’t intimidate the experienced new members.

“Well you know when you are on other boards and you run a hospital and coach High school sports there is always pressure so to be honest I’m used to that I can take it.” said Daniel Wells, one of the newest members of the Mercer County Board of Health.

Both men say they are excited to begin their new positions and start making a difference.

“It’s humbling but it is also exciting at the same time because when you train and try and do things your whole life to try and make and difference, it means that much more, and so whenever I can do that I want to try and do that,” said Robb Williams, the other newly appointed member.

The current board members and the county commissioners say they are excited to see what Wells and Williams will bring to the table.

Both Wells and Williams will have their work cut out for them and hope their experience in the medical field will benefit Mercer county.