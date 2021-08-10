Mercer County BOE meets to discuss school plan and masks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Parents came out to oppose a proposed mask mandate in the school’s re-entry program at Mercer County’s Board Of Education Meeting Tuesday.

Parents protested before the meeting on Stafford Drive and at the entrance of the Mercer County Technical Center, where the meeting took place. Parents said they want the freedom to do what’s right for their kids’ health. While the Superintendent for Mercer County Schools, Edward Toman, said it’s his recommendation for masks. His proposal is based on the current numbers in the county concerning COVID-19.

Parents, like Kiersten Gillman, put in their two cents on the hot topic.

“I think parents should have the choice over decisions that affect their child’s health physically, emotionally and developmentally,” Gillman said.

Toman weighed in as well.

“I understand there are two different sides. I just want to make sure we take care of kids and do what’s best with what information we get,” Toman said.



The Mercer County School Board voted to table the issue until August 24th, so they can study the matter further.