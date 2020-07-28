Mercer County business owner to host ‘Chalk the Walk’ creative art event

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County business owner invites people to celebrate West Virginia culture through street art.

Randolph Evans owns the Bronze Look on Mercer Street in Princeton. He was granted permission from the city to host a community-wide creative art event called “Chalk the walk.” People from surrounding counties and states are invited to participate in drawing artwork related to the history of the Mountain State on sidewalks along the full length of Mercer Street.

“You see farmers, tractors, military men and woman, and just different things going on here in Mercer County and southern West Virginia,” Evans said. “So you can draw anything you feel would be most appropriate.”

The event will take place on September 12, 2020. There will be a $2.00 fee to sign up. They are currently looking for captains and a non-profit to which to donate the money.

If interested, contact Evans at the Bronze Look at (304) 425-5005 during normal business hours.