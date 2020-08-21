Mercer County Clerk’s office closed due to COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An announcement was made on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 that the Mercer County Clerk’s office is closed. This comes after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

County Clerk Verlin Moye confirmed there are also 13 office members and two citizens who are waiting on test results. The turnaround is expected to be 24 to 48 hours.

The office will be shut down until further notice. They will be able to handle some emergency business. Those who require assistance should call the office at the courthouse before showing up.

Moye is hoping to reopen the office on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. That could be delayed depending on the results of testing.