Mercer County Commission approves funding for Project Lifesaver

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners approved funding for Project Lifesaver during a special meeting on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Commissioners are giving $5,000 to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to begin Project Lifesaver. It is a program that helps law enforcement search for wandering or lost individuals with cognitive conditions, such as autism or Alzheimer’s. These individuals are given wristbands with GPS.

Lt. Jess Ruble said this program will help many families in Mercer County.

“Just seeing the fear that the family faces when their lost loved one is missing. We just want to do something to help out to lessen that stress,” Ruble said.

The sheriff’s department hopes to give wristbands to 10 people in Mercer County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"