Mercer County Commission approves funding for Project Lifesaver

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners approved funding for Project Lifesaver during a special meeting on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Commissioners are giving $5,000 to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to begin Project Lifesaver. It is a program that helps law enforcement search for wandering or lost individuals with cognitive conditions, such as autism or Alzheimer’s. These individuals are given wristbands with GPS.

Lt. Jess Ruble said this program will help many families in Mercer County.

“Just seeing the fear that the family faces when their lost loved one is missing. We just want to do something to help out to lessen that stress,” Ruble said.

The sheriff’s department hopes to give wristbands to 10 people in Mercer County.