Mercer County Commission Candidate files motion to restrain local, state officials from using proposed ballot

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County Commission candidate filed a motion for a Temporary Restraining Order against several state and local officials.

Ronnie Oakley filed the motion to restrain West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, Mercer County Clerk, Verlin Moye, and all Mercer County Ballot Commissioners from proceeding with the proposed 2020 General Election Ballots.

The current ballot lists a Republican candidate first for every position. Oakley argued the proposed Ballot follows the Ballot Order Statute of 1991 which says the party whose candidate for president received the highest number of votes will be listed first.

Oakley said this was ruled unconstitutional on August 10, 2020 by a federal court.

“For the future, I would like to see a fair election for the whole state of West Virginia,” Oakley said. “They’re opting to have an unconstitutional election right now. So, that’s one of the reasons why I’m running, to see things improve. Especially in our county and it starts with local government.”

Oakley said the way a ballot is supposed to be drawn is by picking names at random and following that order.