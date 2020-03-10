Mercer County Commission honors late Art Riley with resolution

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County commissioners remembered the late Art Riley at their meeting on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

They voted unanimously to pass a resolution in his honor. Riley passed away two weeks ago at 87-years-old. Commissioner Bill Archer said Riley was not only a dear friend of his, but a true leader in the Bluefield community.

“I know his families going through tough times, but they should know that we love them all and that Art made a major impact on the world that he tried to serve,” Archer said.

Riley was known to always be at City of Bluefield board meetings, he lead the Downtown Merchants’ Association and revived the annual Christmas Parade. He also owned the Landmark Antiques store downtown.

