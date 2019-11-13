Closings
Mercer County Commission honors life of Robert Holroyd

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The life of a Mercer County lawyer who recently passed away was honored at a Mercer County Commission meeting.

Mercer County Commissioners recalled their best moments with Robert “Bob” Holroyd before presenting a resolution to a family member. Holroyd grew up in Princeton.

After graduating from Princeton High School and West Virginia University, Holroyd served in the U.S. Marine Corps before beginning his career as a prosecuting attorney, which spanned more than six decades.

Commissioner Bill Archer explained the resolution commends Mr. Holroyd’s lifelong commitment to public service and his presence in the courthouse.

“He was a lawyer, but he was just a good community person,” Archer recalled. “He was just active in a lot of different ways, helping lawyers learn their craft and also helping all people.”

Holroyd passed away on October 27, 2019. He was 88-years-old.

