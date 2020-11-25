Mercer County Commission looking into building new convention center

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For years, the people of Mercer County have made the trek to the Brushfork Armory for big county events; however, County Commissioner, Greg Puckett, the armory is outdated and no longer suits the needs of the county.

After a lengthy search, commissioner chose Downstream Strategies to conduct a feasibility study. During Tuesday’s commission meeting, they secured a contract with the company to research the idea of a new convention center. Puckett said Downstream Strategies will look into where to build the convention center.

“What the feasibility study is going to do is it’s going to allow us the opportunity to look and say okay, we’re looking at a convention center. This is sort of an idea that’s been brewing for many, many years. But where is it going to be located? Is it going to be fiscally sustainable? How are we going to be able to make sure this is going to be good for our community?” Puckett explained.

Puckett said once Downstream Strategies has the results from the feasibility study, the county will start making moves on where the new convention center should be located. They are currently looking at sites off of Exit 1, Exit 9, Exit 14, and Exit 20 off of I-77.