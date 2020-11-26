Mercer County Commission receives grant for election reimbursement

Princeton, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County commissioners received a large grant during a meeting Tuesday, November 23, 2020. The grant totals 30 thousand dollars and goes back into the County Clerk’s Office.



“This is a reimbursement grant that comes back in just to make sure that we have everybody accounted for in terms of making sure they were safe; our constituents were safe and that the Cares money would actually help go toward to make sure that everybody in the county was going to be okay,” said Commissioner Greg Puckett.

Puckett said the money was originally used for safety protocols during Election Day. Commissioner Puckett said this grant also pays for gloves, masks and cleaning products.