Mercer County Commissioner pleads for people to stay home

(WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett is concerned about the amount of people not social distancing.

“When we see people out that are just going about their daily business, or a business that is not essential being open and putting people in the community plus their employees at risk, it’s extremely frustrating,” Puckett said.

Puckett said too many people are not listening to the stay at home order and are still congregating in places like stores and parks. He said we all have to make sacrifices in order for things to return to normal.

“If we don’t take care of this now, then we are going to be dealing with this for the next two months. We can’t continue this way. If we don’t take this seriously, then what’s going to happen is we are going to be on a lock down or stay at home because there are so many cases out there,” Puckett explained.

Puckett added that although West Virginia is not seeing New York numbers, that does not mean we are in the clear.

“This is isn’t the New York curve, but if everything holds true to what we’ve heard and we are 10-12 days after New York, and New York hasn’t even peaked yet, then we still have that timeline in which it’s possibly coming. So take it seriously, distance yourself,” Puckett said.

People can still leave their homes to buy food and groceries, but Puckett said they need to be responsible.

“You can go take a hike, you can be on a trail somewhere, you can go outside, you can work in your yard. There’s things we can all do, but we have to make sure we’re doing it responsibly,” Puckett said.

Puckett said he hopes more people will realize the severity of this pandemic and understand the consequences that come with not following orders.

“Personally, I would like to spend some time enjoying things in the next month, but if you continuously delay this, then it puts everybody in jeopardy. I don’t want to get to the middle of May and we still have to be on lock down when we should be enjoying ourselves and getting ready for summer. So do the right thing, stop messing around, and let’s take this seriously,” Puckett added.