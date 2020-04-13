Mercer County commissioners analyze how to distribute Gov. Justice’s ‘hero pay’

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice announced each county in West Virginia will receive a grant of $100,000 to reward those on the front lines of this pandemic. The Governor said each county will decide to whom the money goes.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett told 59 News, although $100,000 sounds like a lot, it will not stretch very far in places like Mercer, which is the eighth largest county in the state. Puckett said they have some big decisions to make in coming weeks.

“You’ve got to be selective and then you’ve got to try to understand who the people directly on the front lines are,” Puckett stresssed. “Can that be divided out among law enforcement, fire, EMS, doctors and nurses? So there’s still a lot of questions we just gotta get some answers.”

Puckett added he believes grocery store workers should also be considered in the ‘hero pay.’ Commissioners are not sure if the money is coming through grants or one allocation. They will have more information soon.