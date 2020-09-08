Mercer County Commissioners come up with plan to distribute Hero Pay

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners designed a plan to distribute the “Hero Pay” awarded by Governor Jim Justice.

Commissioner Greg Puckett said they decided to give the Emergency Management Agency the authority to buy $10,000 more in personal protective equipment for the 11 fire departments in the county. He said another $40,000 was set aside for the Bluefield and Princeton Fire Departments, as well as EMS and rescue squads.

Mercer County Firefighters Association President, Keith Gunnoe, said this money will keep up with the increased cost of the working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been very costly to a lot of agencies, hospitals, fire departments, ems agencies. The element of unknown with purchasing that equipment and the availability of the equipment was a problem,” Gunnoe said.