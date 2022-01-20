Mercer County Commissioners decide future for Town of Matoaka

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Commission met for a special session Thursday, January 20, 2022, to discuss the future of the town of Matoaka. The small town was riddled with debt, unpaid bills and abandoned buildings and businesses.

Commissioners ultimately decided to unincorporate Matoaka which gives the county power of the town.

Former Mayor of Matoaka Todd Colonna, said he supports the decision, but wasn’t happy with the way it was handled. He said a lot of the town’s debt is now falling onto him.

“I’m all for the town being better, that’s the goal, always was. I put a lot of years and money and time into Matoaka and I’d love to see it flourish again. But, we still need the taxes paid. We still have six children at home. My wife and I, we have this huge tax debt that wasn’t ours,” Colonna said.

Judge Wills approved the unincorporation.