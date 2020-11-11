Mercer County Commissioners discuss high regional jail bill

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners discussed the increasing regional jail bill during a meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

According to commissioners, the bill is almost $160,000 and that was just for the month of October. Commissioner Bill Archer said the jail bill is the highest expense for the county. The money covers the cost of housing inmates in the regional jail system. Archer said drastic measure need to be taken to lower the cost.

“That bill just keeps climbing up now, it’s really nearing what was our maximum back in 2014,” Archer said.

Commissioners are still coming up with solutions to lower the bill.