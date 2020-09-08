Mercer County Commissioners discuss implementing new technology inside courthouse

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners discussed plans to upgrade technology inside the courthouse during a meeting on Tues. Sept. 8, 2020.

Commissioner Greg Puckett said they were authorized for a new video package. This would allow county leaders to stream meetings and services online. Puckett said the goal is to keep everyone informed about the decisions being made in their community.

“For way too long we’ve had this problem. Even before COVID, we’ve talked about how do we upgrade technology in the courthouse so we can broadcast and more people can see what goes on. We want county government to be transparent,” Puckett said.

Puckett said they plan to implement audio and video devices in the county commission room to broadcast their commission meetings.