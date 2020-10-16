Mercer County Commissioners discuss plans following prosecuting attorney resignation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler submitted his resignation, effective Oct. 30, 2020. County commissioner Bill Archer said incoming prosecuting attorney, Brian Cochran, will fill the remainder of Sitler’s term. Archer told 59News they are following all protocols to ensure a smooth transition.

“We can’t have two people drawing salaries at the same time, so he cannot take over until after Mr. Sitler’s period of time ends, his resignation on October 30th,” Archer said.

Brian Cochran said he is taking on the position a little earlier than anticipated. What was supposed to be a start date of January, will now be in November. Cochran said he is working to get everything ready.

“Tt’s going to be a challenge, there’s no question about that. But I’m very excited. I’m very excited about getting started as prosecutor,” Cochran said.

A circuit court judge will swear Cochran in, making the position official.

“Judge Wills stepped up and said well I can just swear him in at the appropriate time after the time of Mr. Sitler becomes effective,” Archer siad.

Cochran said he is grateful to take over earlier than anticipated. He said he would not be able to start this new life chapter without the support from the community and loved ones.

“I just thank the voters from back in June. I’ve got to thank my wife for supporting me and my family and friends. I just appreciate all the support we’ve had,” Cochran said.