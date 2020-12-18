Mercer County Commissioners hold special meeting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners met Friday, December 18, 2020, for a special meeting. On the agenda: a corporate agreement for a tourism project and COVID-19 protocols.

Commissioners tabled a decision for the tourism project to gain more clarification. That item was added to the agenda in January.

A letter from the Mercer County Board of Health was also read during the meeting. The letter alleged commissioners unknowingly spread misinformation regarding COVID-19. Members of the Board of Health and commissioners agreed to collaborate on messaging for public health in Mercer County.