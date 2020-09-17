Mercer County commissioners secure new county vehicles

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners secured new vehicles for various departments. Commissioner Bill Archer said commissioners secured these vehicles from the state surplus program.

Archer said they picked up these new vehicles on Wed. Sept. 16, 2020. A van went to the animal shelter and a pickup truck went to the Mercer County Gardeners Center.

“We’d be able to take our garbage from the center out to the landfill and to be able to use it for all kind of things here. But specifically, in the wintertime we’ll be able to put a snow plow on it,” Archer said.