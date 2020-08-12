Mercer County Commissioners sign resolution urging people to wear masks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners signed a resolution on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 urging people to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution urges people who live, work, visit, or do business in Mercer County to wear face coverings in public places to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This comes after more than 200 people tested positive for the virus in Mercer County. According to the Mercer County Health Department, 83 percent of those cases are related to community transmission. Health officials are also battling an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Princeton Health Care Center.

The resolution references guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends people wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The resolution also states medical officials are concerned there could be an even greater increase in cases in Mercer County if additional measures are not taken to help slow the spread of the virus.

The resolution requests people to comply with the statewide mask mandate. It also encourages businesses to post temporary signs asking people to stay six feet apart, wear their masks, limit the number of people inside the establishment, and require people to follow those guidelines.