PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Public Schools announced another school had a person test positive for COVID-19. The case was identified in an employee at Glenwood School.

According to a release, students and staff members who were exposed have been notified. They are now in quarantine. Contact tracing is under way by the Mercer County Health Department.

Crews are working to complete deep cleaning and disinfecting of all the areas which were affected.