PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It goes without saying that the Mountain State is full of hidden treasures, history and remarkable views, each county offering something different.

Jim Holland and his wife Judy Foster-Holland decided it was time to explore all things wild and wonderful, so in 2019 the West Virginia natives made it their mission to explore.

“There are a lot of places we had never been and we know the states beautiful, and we are both retired and had some and we thought it would be a great thing to do,” Judy Foster Holland said.

“There is just so much out there to discover which made this a very fun project to do,” Jim Holland added.

The Project began in 2019 with their first stop in Lincoln County. Through the next four years they visited historical landmarks, state parks and many different shops and restaurants.

When we asked Judy what her favorite stop was, she said she could not pick just one.

“My favorite place, well two, I love Pendleton County people there are fabulous it’s beautiful there is a lot of hiking,” Judy said. “I can’t wait to go back to Jefferson County to the Bavarian Inn. I love to swim and that swimming pool there was just amazing.”

Jim also was a fan of Jefferson County and the Eastern Panhandle.

“Charles Town, Martinsburg, Berkely Springs, it is a little bit different of a segment of West Virginia for commerce, pace of life,” Jim said.

Jefferson County also happened to be the final stop on their journey; county number 55, which they checked off at the end of May. Jim said having a map to fill in through their travels made it exciting.

“Get yourself a little map, color it in. That is the incentive so let’s color in that last white spot and we did that, two days after Memorial Day,” Jim stated.

They both say they would encourage anyone in state or out of state to set this goal and achieve it. Judy said it was a very cheap adventure, especially compared to going to the beach for a vacation.

“I would say it’s very cheap, it’s very fun. Don’t set a deadline just go and if you have a chance go and most of the places we went were day trips. It does not take a lot of money to do it,” said Judy.

Jim stated that it was a very enjoyable experience and getting to see the state of West Virginia to its entirety was neat.

“You feel good about it, it doesn’t really tax you because you really enjoy it you say you know what I am going to discover where I live and see it all top to bottom,” Jim said.

Two West Virginia natives, who are now pushing for more people to see the true beauty the state has to offer.