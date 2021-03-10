Mercer County couple wanted in shooting incident arrested after chase

SPANISHBURG, WV (WVNS) — A stolen car and a chase through Mercer County leads to the arrest of two people wanted for a shooting incident from January. The chase happened on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The chase began after deputies attempted to pull over a reckless driver in the Mt. Horeb area. The car was stolen earlier in the day. The driver and two passengers later abandoned the vehicle and were found hiding in the woods nearby.

The driver was identified as Mark Hill and one of the passengers was his wife Carolyn. They were both wanted for the shooting incident which happened on Jan. 7, 2021. The third person, who was not identified, was also wanted on a bench warrant.

The incident in January happened at a home in Spanishburg. Mark Hill is accused of shooting Carolyn Hill in the hip. The shooting happened in front of a 5-year-old child. During an interview at that time, Mark Hill told investigators he and Carolyn had used an unidentified controlled substance. He claims Carolyn threatened to kill him and a struggle for the gun ended with it going off and hitting her.

Mark Hill is facing charges of Grand Larceny, Reckless Driving, Fleeing both on foot and in a vehicle, and driving on a license revoked for DUI for the chase on March 8. He is charged with Gross Child Neglect, Wanton Endangerment and Unlawful Assault for the incident in January. Carolyn Hill is charged with Gross Child Neglect and Wanton Endangerment for the incident in January.

Both are being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Mark Hill’s bond is $20,000 for the chase and $50,000 for the shooting. Carolyn Hills bond is $20,000.