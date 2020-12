PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Commission (MCC) Facebook page, an emergency meeting was held to discuss rising COVID-19 cases within the courthouse.

Due to these cases, members of the MCC voted to close the courthouse to the public. The courthouse will be closed until Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

All previously scheduled court hearing will proceed as planned. Anyone needing additional documentation for court proceedings will have to access those particular offices.