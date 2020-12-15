Mercer County Courthouse re-opens following COVID-19 outbreak

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After its closure last week because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Mercer County Courthouse is officially back in business and open to the public.



Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said cleaning and disinfecting has been done at the courthouse and annex. He said while the courthouse was partially opened to the public last week, the affected areas were closes.

“On Monday, our staff at the Sheriff’s and Tax Office returned. So that enabled our staff to come back into the Assessor’s Office to meet the public and to help with that situation. We’re still permitting people to come in through the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the County Clerk’s Office, by appointment only,” said Archer.



Archer said social distancing and masks are still required at the courthouse, and if another outbreak happens, they will close again to keep the community safe.