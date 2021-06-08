Mercer County Courthouse says goodbye to masks for fully vaccinated visitors

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Following with Governor Jim Justice’s latest mask mandate, the Mercer County Courthouse is following suit.

Commissioner Bill Archer said regulations at the courthouse will fall in line with state and CDC guidelines. He said they will be using the honor system for masks, but he’s hopeful those in the county will be responsible and truthful with the mask wearing.

“We’re just following the governor’s mandate in terms of masks. We put the mask mandate in effect whenever the Governor requested that, now, for people that are fully vaccinated,” Archer said.

Archer said in a few weeks when the Governor okays the state to go fully maskless, they will not be enforcing masks be worn. However, he said if you are not vaccinated or are concerned with further spread, masks will still be allowed inside the courthouse.