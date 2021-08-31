Mercer County COVID-19 numbers reaching heights seen in first wave

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Positive COVID-19 cases are at an all time high in Mercer County and showing no signs of slowing. Mercer County is averaging more than 50 positive cases per day and over 90 percent of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated.

Stacey Hicks is the Director of the Princeton Rescue Squad and member of the Mercer County Health Board. He said the squad has not seen numbers this high since December.

“We’re starting to see numbers just like we did back in the winter and what concerns us is with school starting back, they’re even going to get more. So now if you’ve not been vaccinated, now is the time to get vaccinated,” said Hicks.

He said the variants will continue to mutate and attack as long as a high number of the population remains unvaccinated or maskless.

“It’s easier to contract it and I don’t want to blame the unvaccinated people, but that is a part of it. In a perfect world, if everybody got vaccinated, we would see a few cases here and there, but see the cases that we’re getting no, there’s only one thing we can attribute that to and it’s the unvaccinated people that choose not to wear a mask in public,” said Hicks.

Hicks said the Delta variant is now targeting younger people, especially those too young for a vaccine. He said getting vaccinated is more important than ever.

“One life. If people would think about that, if it’s your child, what would you do to protect that child? I’d do anything to protect my children. So all it takes is get the shot, get the vaccine, it will protect our kids,” said Hicks.

He said ignore the politics and the rumors, and do what is best for you and those you love.