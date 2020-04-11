Mercer County CVB organizes Rainbow Hunt

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Conventions and Visitors Bureau teamed up with Hammer and Stain to organize a Rainbow Hunt.

People are encouraged to hang up rainbows in the windows of their homes and businesses. People can then county the number of rainbows they see as they drive or walk through the community.

Jamie Null, the Executive Director of the Mercer County CVB, said this is something fun to do for the whole family.

“Just anytime on Saturday and Sunday, we know that people are going to have their own Easter activities with their families, but these rainbows, they should last, they should hang there all month. It’s something that is not just for this weekend, but we just thought it would be a good time,” Null explained.

Null also emphasized this is not a scavenger hunt; this activity is intended to be done while practicing social distancing.