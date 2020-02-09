Mercer County deputies respond to fatal shooting in Bramwell

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Deputies are currently on scene of a fatal shooting that happened in Bramwell, WV on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks confirmed his department responded to the call of a man who sustained gunshot wounds on Mill Creek Road in Bramwell around 2:00 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 2:45 p.m. Sergeant Summers and State Police are still on scene investigating the situation, Details are limited at this time, stay with 59 News for more details on this developing story.

