Mercer County Deputies search for person of interest in Saturday morning shooting

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS)– One person is injured after an early morning shooting.

It happened in Montcalm area of Mercer County on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Parks said the call came in about a shooting near the apartments on Methodist Hill Road around 9 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim. They were unable to locate the shooter.

The victim was taken to the nearest hospital to be treated.

Deputies are looking for Scotty Taylor. Parks said they believe he is a person of interest in the investigation.

