Mercer County dilapidated building ordinance moves on to final reading

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — The Dilapidated Building Ordinance was created by Mercer County Commissioners to hold those in the county accountable for their property. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said Tuesday’s second reading of the ordinance was received well by the public.

Puckett said by having a county full of homes and businesses falling apart takes away from the beauty that is West Virginia. He said the main goal is to remedy the trouble spots in the county in a way that helps everyone.

“This ordinance is going to give us that accountability that really focuses on where these tourism platforms are. We’ve got the Hatfield McCoy Trails, we’ve got new restaurants, we’ve got new venues going in on the western side of the county,” said Puckett.

Having completed two of the three readings, the Dilapidated Building Ordinance is moving along the chain of command. If the ordinance passes, then a team must be formed.

“Part of the ordinance is to make sure that we have somebody that is understanding of the codes within the West Virginia State codes. Our little control officer, public health officer as well as our Sanitarian. These are all people that have to be involved in this process as we move forward. So once the ordinance has been passed, the team will come together, we will identify the different properties and then from that point we can start holding that accountability,” said Puckett.

The final reading will be March 23, 2021.