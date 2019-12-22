Mercer County EMS crews respond to three car accidents in similar locations

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Emergency service crews in Mercer County were busy responding to three car accidents that happened within minutes of each other.

Dispatchers told 59 News they received the call about the first accident at 6:06 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 regarding a hit and run at the traffic light before the Walmart Supercenter off Route 460.

Within minutes, calls came in about a two car accident near the traffic light in front of Chili’s on Oakvale Road in Princeton….and another two car accident on Route 460 near the Wendy’s.

Mercer County Deputies, State Police, East River Volunteer Fire Department, and Princeton Rescue Squad had teams responding to all of the accidents. It is unclear if anyone was injured in each accident at this time.

