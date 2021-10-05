Mercer County group tackling bullying through education

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — October is a month to bring awareness to a variety of topics, including bullying.



Community Connections in Mercer County focuses on bullying behaviors to educate kids, families and schools on what to look for. Trevor Darago is the State Coordinator for Students Against Destructive Decisions, also known as SADD. He said with SADD and Community Connections, they want to create a safe place for kids from all backgrounds to feel heard and cared for. He said by teaching kids to do just that, it spreads to all groups.

“That’s SADD’S focus. We grab the best of the best kids and train them on what to do. Usually if you do that, they’re the ones students usually look up to. It’s kind of contagious, and it spreads among youth,” Darago said.



He said knowing the different types of bullying, what they look like and how to combat them, can save countless lives. He said bullying is one of the biggest causes of childhood suicides, so any education recognizing this is very important.