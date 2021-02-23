Mercer County Health Department releases vaccination clinic dates

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department will be holding county-wide vaccination clinics throughout this week. Below are the dates and locations for the three separate mass vaccination events.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Presivati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center. 704 Maple Street, Princeton, WV.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Princeton Church of God located on Oakvale Road in Princeton.

Friday, Feb. 26, 2021: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Presivati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center. 704 Maple Street, Princeton, WV.

According to the Mercer County Health Department, no first round doses are available, so these clinics will be for second doses only. All clinics are full and will operate by appointment only!