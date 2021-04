COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department is holding multiple vaccine clinics throughout this week.

The mass vaccination clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

The Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton will be hosting each of the clinics. All clinics are open and no appointment will be necessary to receive a vaccine dose.