Mercer County Health Dept. announces no vaccine clinic for Saturday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department announced there will be no vaccination clinic in the county on Saturday, Feb. 6. The announcement comes contrary to a prior release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) saying there would be a clinic held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department Roger Topping, told 59News that even with no clinic tomorrow, there will be a countywide vaccination event later next week. The vaccination event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center. The center is located at 703 Maple Street in Princeton, WV.

All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted. Even if a clinic is full, West Virginians now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News