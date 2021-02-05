Mercer County Health Dept. announces no vaccine clinic for Saturday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department announced there will be no vaccination clinic in the county on Saturday, Feb. 6. The announcement comes contrary to a prior release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) saying there would be a clinic held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department Roger Topping, told 59News that even with no clinic tomorrow, there will be a countywide vaccination event later next week. The vaccination event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center. The center is located at 703 Maple Street in Princeton, WV.

All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted. Even if a clinic is full, West Virginians now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.