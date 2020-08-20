Mercer County’s new health officer provides guidance on COVID-19 pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An announcement was made on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 providing information on the COVID-19 public health emergency and crisis in Mercer County. This came from the Mercer County Department of Health’s Medical Director and County Health Officer, Dr. Steven Stefancic.

The six page document included recommendations for the public as well as what to do if you are exposed to COVID-19.

Dr. Stefancic made several recommendations to the Mercer County Board of Health. He stated these were to be followed with the highest regard.

The Mercer County Health Department will remain open.

All practicing physicians are asked to submit E-Mail contact information for updates. If information is not received, please reach out to the Mercer County Health Department for the most updated information.

The Mercer County Health Department should hold businesses accountable for following the guidelines.

“The Mercer County Board of Health is in agreement of these recommendations. My goal is to provide the people of southern West Virginia with the best knowledge to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Dr. Stefancic.

In conjunction with this, Dr. Stefancic provided a sign to be posted at the entrances of all public buildings. In addition the health department advised all public places should have a greeter to request all those who enter to wear a mask.

Among the recommendations is to suspend restaurant buffets and self-service items. Emergency responders and essential public service workers are advised to minimize their time in people’s homes.

These are just some of the recommendations. The complete document is available above.

He also discussed specifics regarding schools, colleges, universities and education. Among social distancing and ventilation on buses, he also advised schools regarding singing and musical instruments.