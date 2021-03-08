Mercer County Health Officer resigns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Just five months into the new job, a local health officer is resigning. Dr. Steven Stefancic will be stepping down as the Mercer County Health Officer.

Health Department Director Roger Topping said Dr. Stefancic will be greatly missed and he is thankful for the way Dr. Stefancic turned around the health department in his short time there. Topping said the position was on an interim basis.

“He worked very hard in those five months. I mean it was almost a 24/7, 7 day a week job for him. He took that on and grabbed the bull by the horns so to speak and he did a wonderful amount of stuff for our health department,” said Topping.



Topping said Dr. Stefancic worked nonstop for months and it is time he took a break to spend time with his family. Rick Sabol will take over as new Mercer County Health Officer.

