Mercer County high schools return to in-person instruction five days-a-week

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Beginning on March 22, 2021, all high school students in Mercer County will return to in-person instruction five days-a-week.

The decision was made at the most recent Mercer County Board of Education meeting on March 9, 2021, and was based on the drop in cases around the area. High school students will follow Blended Model A as outlined in the Mercer County’s Reopening Plan. The decision to return to full-time instruction also came from students voicing their preference of returning to school, and employees requesting to get the vaccine having the opportunity to receive such vaccinations.

Administrators with Mercer County Schools say safety protocols such as mask wearing, handwashing, and routine cleaning will remain in place.

A post on the MCS Facebook page says, “Our goal is to gradually return to normal schedules and activities, always considering the health and safety of students and employees.”