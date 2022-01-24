Mercer County hosts annual Social Studies Fair

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County schools hosted their annual social studies fair Monday, January 24, 2022.

The Brushfork Armory was packed with parents and students hoping to hear their names called for first place prizes.

The annual event celebrates extracurricular work put in by students outside of class, studying topics like economics, American history and world history.

“The kids just like to come out with their families. And they get to, kind of, show their skills and work on their speeches. Overall I just think it’s a fun day for all the kids,” said Fair Supervisor Angela Groseclose.

Participants in the Social Studies Fair ranged from third grade to eighth. With more than 150 kids across Mercer County participating this year.