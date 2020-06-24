Mercer County leaders remind residents about firework restrictions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — June 24 is the first day when residents of Mercer County can legally begin setting off fireworks. An ordinance went into effect on June 1, 2019 restricting when and where fireworks can be used.

The times are consistent with Independence Day and New Year’s Eve. According to the ordinance fireworks are allowed to be used from June 24 to July 7 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. On July 5 using them is also allowed from 12 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Even during the allowed hours, no one is allowed to set off fireworks within 500 feet of a residence, motel, hotel, bed and breakfast, hospital, nursing home or other facility in which people live, sleep and rest. According to the Mercer Counties ordinance, fireworks does not include sparking devices, novelties, top caps or bottle rockets.

The ordinance does not apply to incorporated municipalities in Mercer County. Those cities and towns could have ordinances specific to their jurisdiction. People should look into what is or is not allowed before setting off fireworks.