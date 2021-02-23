Mercer County looking to add social worker to sheriff’s department

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners discuss the possibility of adding another position to the sheriff’s department.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said bringing in social workers to the sheriff’s department is something West Virginia hasn’t done before, but he said he is confident the addition will make a difference in bringing in resources to help those in a crisis situation.

“Law enforcement, they’ve been trained on how to do that particular job, enforce the law and come in and help protect and serve the public. Social workers are there to do the same thing, but it’s on a much different scale. They’re there for the connectivity and making sure the services are available so when you do have times of crisis, then that service is going to be available to that individual at that moment,” said Puckett.



Puckett said they will have more discussions during future commission meetings. He said after researching, he found departments that use social workers in conjunction with law enforcement have more positive outcomes.